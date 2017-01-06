GDOT prepares roads for winter storm

The Georgia Department of Transportation is working around the clock to keep roads safe ahead of this winter storm.

Crews are spreading brine, salt, and gravel on roads across the northern part of the state and as far south as Monroe County.

Udaykumar Joshi's worked at the Marathon station on Johnstonville Road in northern Monroe county for the past 8 years. The possible winter weather has him concerned, especially for his customers.

"We don’t have ice or snow in Georgia and I’m worried about people who drive,” Joshi said.

He says they have their shovels ready, just in case.

“We put salt sometimes, too,” Joshi said.

He isn’t the only one prepared. The GDOT is on the roads spraying brine on Interstate 75 and other state routes.

Brine is a mixture of salt and water that prevents ice on the pavement.

Mike Snow says he survived the storm of 1973, so his big concern is the possible ice on the road.

“You can drive pretty good in snow and all, but when the snow starts melting and then freezes back, you get your ice and all on the ground, that’s what makes driving bad,” Snow said.

Macon-Bibb County is also on standby with its salt trucks if the storm heads farther south. They use a mixture of salt and gravel. For Snow, his battle plan for the storm is simple.

“Staying at home because I don’t have to go anywhere,” Snow said. “I’m just staying out of it.”

GDOT urges drivers that hit to road to be cautious, especially after the temperatures drop Saturday night.