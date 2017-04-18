GDOT proposes roundabout on Gray Bypass

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Verify: Is it legal to kill an alligator
-
Mom hears son's fatal shooting on police scanner
-
Man accused of choking mother and her young son to death
-
Young boy killed in tragic accident at Atlanta rotating restaurant
-
VIDEO: Security camera catches moments before Connector chemical spill
-
Businesses reporting north Macon store thefts
-
Tuesday afternoon press conference
-
Mom of 4 dies from brain aneurysm
-
Search continues for Facebook video murder suspect
-
Details on Cochran homicide
More Stories
-
Movie starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson shooting in MaconApr 18, 2017, 6:51 p.m.
-
Bibb commission approves anti-discrimination ordinanceApr 18, 2017, 8:04 p.m.
-
UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled for abducted Canton childApr 18, 2017, 9:38 p.m.