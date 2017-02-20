GDOT launches new statewide freeway patrol service to curb accidents

Starting Tuesday, you might notice a few new trucks on the road.

They're called CHAMP units, or Coordinated Highway Assistance and Maintenance Program.

With statewide highway deaths on the rise, GDOT is hitting the highway with a new freeway safety program to decrease accidents on the road.

“In 2015 and 2016, we did have increases over what we have been seeing over the preview decades,” said Kyle Collins, GDOT, East Georgia. “You'll actually start seeing the truck running routes on I-16 from Bleckley to Emanuel County and also on I-20.”

Starting on I-16 in Dublin, six CHAMP operators are on call sixteen hours a day, seven days a week.

“We’re looking for anything and everything,” said Champ Supervisor Ronnie McNorton. “Broke down motorists, accidents, DOT property damage and we will be making note of this.”





If you are stranded on the side of the road or if you need to report a problem with a highway, getting a CHAMP unit like this one to help you is simple.

You can just pick up your cell phone and call 511.

“Anything we need to do our job with we have it on the truck,” said McNorton. “Four-way lugs, jumper cables, and we carry all sorts of hand tools.”

It's a free service for drivers in Georgia.

“You may feel like after the great service you get on the roadside, throwing them a little cash, but they can't accept any tip or payment,” said Collins.

Because for this team it's all about keeping you safe, and these CHAMPS say they're here to help.

According to GDOT, they plan to launch more CHAMP units to West Central Georgia including I-75 and I-85 by March 7.

GDOT says with the HERO and CHAMP programs, Georgia has the nation's first statewide freeway patrol service.

(© 2017 WMAZ)