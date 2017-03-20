GDOT soon starting construction on I-75, I-16

(Photo: Peeples, Jobie)

It's been a long time coming. I-75 and I-16 are in for some much-needed reconstruction. It's been a project the Georgia Department of Transportation has been talking about for decades.

"I am overly excited," driver Roscoe Ross said. "It's overdue."

So when will we start seeing work being done on the project, and how soon could it affect drivers? GDOT says it could be as early as when the Cherry Blossom Festival wraps up.

Although the Department of Transportation does not have an official start date, they have divided the project into 7 phases, the first valued at over $62.6 million.

Phase 1 will be a 1.4-mile widening and reconstruction on I-16 beginning at I-75 and extending to Coliseum Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Coliseum Drive will be widened from four lanes to six lanes, with a raised concrete median.

Six bridges and approaches will also be constructed on I-16 to accommodate the new lanes.

The goal of the project's overall impact is to reduce congestion, improve freight movement, enhance safety and provide better access to and from the downtown Macon area.

Nonetheless, drivers are gearing up for the lane closures and detours in hopes of an eventual better route.

"Sometimes, you have to sacrifice for a nice convenience such as this is gonna be once it's completed, so it'll be worth it," Ross said.

The Georgia Department of Transportation estimates phase I to be completed by June 30, 2021.

