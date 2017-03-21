GDOT to fix dangerous Highway 49 intersection

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

Some drivers say the intersection of Highway 49 and Blandy Road in Milledgeville is a dangerous intersection, one that killed a music teacher just last year.

Now the Georgia Department of Transportation is looking to make changes.

Just a year ago, the Baldwin County School system was mourning the loss of Creekside music teacher Kathryn Poff.

Creekside Principal Tracy Clark remembers the accident like it was yesterday.

"You have a teacher who touched the lives of every single child and every single staff member in our school, so everyone knew her," said Clark.

Poff was killed in a car accident at the intersection of Blandy Rd and Highway 49.

Several years before her, a Baldwin High School student was killed there as well, and now, the Georgia Department of Transportation will be installing a traffic light, something School and Community Relations Coordinator Byron Wellman says is a much-needed addition.

"We've had two tragic losses of life in recent years due to that intersection and the safety concerns that are there, so having a light installed is going to be great. Widening that road is going to help with traffic in and out of Baldwin High School, so we're definitely coming together. We're seeing a need to fix a problem that has been very, very dangerous," said Wellman.

GDOT District Communications Specialist Kyle Collins says it's part of a larger project that will widen 2.8 miles of Highway 49 from 2 lanes to 4 and will add sidewalks along the busy highway.

"You've got Baldwin athletic facilities close, so we think that ties into a lot of the trail initiatives, too, and the bicycle-friendly and pedestrian nature that Milledgeville has been advertising," Collins said.

Parents like Arnita Clemons are eager to welcome the changes.

"I think it's a great idea. It'll prevent some accidents," said Clemons.

The Board of Education voted on this proposal from the Georgia Department of Transportation just last week. Now GDOT officials are marking the land finalizing construction plans.

Kyle Collins with GDOT says construction should begin in the fall of 2018.

