GEICO raises more than $1 million for United Way

For almost 13 years, GEICO has led the way in fundraising for the United Way.

Monday, the company presented a check to the United Way for $1,000,040.

This is the fourth year GEICO has raised more than a million dollars for United Way.

George McCanless with the United Way thanks all the partnering companies for donations throughout the year.

"Their campaign will account in serving approximately 70,000 people that have some need in central Georgia served through our programs with our partner agencies," said McCanless.

