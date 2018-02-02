General Beauregard Lee says six more weeks of Winter

Early Tuesday morning, the anticipation was high as a crowd waited for General Beauregard Lee to emerge from is home at Dauset Trails in Jackson, Georgia.

The groundhog walked out of his cozy home, but went right back inside, meaning six more weeks of Winter.

Over the last three decades, Lee has a 60 percent success with his Groundhog Day predictions. Last year, he predicted early Spring and much of the southern part of the country did end up seeing warmer than average temperatures.

Punxsutawney Phil also predicted six more weeks of Winter Tuesday morning. So, it looks like much of the country should prepare to keep those winter coats out a little longer.

