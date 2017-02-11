Genesis Joy House to open home for female veterans

The Genesis Joy House in Warner Robins hit the ground running Saturday morning with a day full of renovations.

"One of the issues here in Middle Georgia is that there's not a transitional housing that's specifically just for female veterans," Angela Belfort said. "We're actually bringing the first transitional housing unit for female veterans in Middle Georgia and we're very excited about it."

The group has been around since 2011, but is finally starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel on this project. Saturday morning, they worked on major renovations for the future female veterans home.

Dozens of residents in Warner Robins, even some local government workers from across Central Georgia came out to lend a hand.

The Genesis has two locations they're working on opening, the duplex, and a studio space. The duplex is expected to open in late March or early April of this year. The studio should be open in September.

The group has several working days coming up soon. For details, visit their website, www.genesisjoyhouse.org.

