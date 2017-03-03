George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic to headline Cherry Blossom Street Party

George Clinton performing at Central Park, New York, United States on 4 July 1996. (Photo by David Corio/Redferns) (Photo: David Corio, 1996 David Corio)

The pinkest party in the world is about to no doubt be the funkiest party.

The Cherry Blossom Festival announced that the funk master himself, George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic will be headlining the Cherry Blossom Festival Street Party.

The party is April 1 on Cotton Avenue and Poplar Street at 3 p.m. Tickets are $20.

Also performing are Mavis Staples, Chuck Leavell And The Randall Bramblett Band, JD McPherson and Me And Molly.

George Clinton was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997, alongside 15 other members of Parliament-Funkadelic. He's credited with being at the forefront of funk music.

Clinton music, along with James Brown, are the most sampled artist whose beats and melodies are often used in hip hop music.

(© 2017 WMAZ)