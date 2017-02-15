If passed, a Georgia bill would require daily recess through 5th grade.

Critics say recess has become a thing of the past as schools become more competitive and try to put more time into instruction. If passed, a bill in the Georgia state legislature would require daily recess for all public school students through fifth grade. Madison Cavalchire has more from Vineville Academy in Macon.

At Vineville Academy in Macon, daily recess is still in full-swing.

"All of our children, Pre-K through fifth grade, receive 20 minutes of recess a day," said Vineville Academy Principal, Kristy Graham.

That could soon be Georgia law. If passed, a bill in the state legislature would require 30 minutes of daily recess for all public school students through fifth grade. It would also forbid teachers from taking away recess as punishment.

"It's a stress reliever, so when you come inside, all of your problems, you can kind of let it go outside," said fourth grader, Tafrenya Palmer.

That's why Graham says hitting the playground outside is just as important as hitting the books inside.

"To be able to just exert the energy, we find that when they come back into the classroom, they're more focused," Graham said.

"I like meeting new people, so when I come to recess, that's the perfect time to do it," said fourth grader Kyle Hicks.

Some students here say recess is the time and place to socialize and build friendships.

The bill says that the required 30 minutes of daily recess would preferably be outdoors, but at Vineville Academy, there are also indoor options like dance.

"Regularly scheduled movement breaks, as well instruction and creative movement, helps children develop their own self regulation and their own self expression, which leads to better engaged learners and better behavior in the classroom," said dance instructor Lindsay Crisp.

Crisp says whether it's the outdoors or the dance floor, students should have some time to ditch their desks.

We also contacted Houston and Monroe County Public Schools, and they both say they still have some form of recess for kindergarten through fifth graders.





