Georgia Bulldogs fans celebrate victory at Macon bar

The Bulldawg celebration continues here in central Georgia.

Dozens of Georgia fans filled Macon's Overtyme Bar and Grill during the game.

Cheers filled the room as all the Georgia fans realized their team is heading to the National Championship in Atlanta.

But amid all of the celebrations, Alex Perkins had a different reaction.

“Bad play call on the behalf of Oklahoma in overtime,” said Perkins.

Perkins says growing up an Oklahoma fan in Georgia made the Rose Bowl extra special for him.

“Everybody around here, all my coworkers pull for Georgia, so this was the matchup that I’ve been waiting on,” said Perkins.

One of those coworkers is Maurice Walker.

Walker says he and Perkins are good friends.

He says when they heard the two teams would play in the Rose Bowl, they knew they had to watch the game together as rivals.

“I told him we were going to beat them. We baited them up. The sooners are nothing but mutts. The dogs beat the mutts,” said Walker.

The Bulldogs will take on the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday, January 8, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

