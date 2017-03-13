Aerial images of the Georgia State Capitol. January 2017

UPDATE: The Capitol building has reopened. The Atlanta Police bomb squad and Atlanta Fire Hazmat Team say there is no hazard in the area.

According to Capitol Police, someone told an officer about a suspicious package near the Jimmy Carter statue outside of the Capitol building around 5:15 this morning.

Atlanta Police shut down the building and blocked off surrounding streets as a precaution.

Investigators have since determined the package was not a threat, but the contents are still being investigated.

The State Capitol is on lockdown Monday morning after police found, what they are calling a "suspicious package."

State Rep. Patty Bentley says authorities called her around 8 a.m. to let her know the building was closed for investigation.

Capitol Police says they are looking into it, but could not provide any other details about the package.

We will continue to follow this story and share more information as it becomes available.

The Macon County basketball team was scheduled to pay a visit to the Capitol today.

