Georgia College holds one-of-a-kind K-5 science fair

Madeline Brown is 6 years old and created an invention called "the gravity light."

After Tropical Storm Irma blew through, she and her dad wanted to find a way to keep the lights on without electricity.

Her gears fired on all cylinders to create a successful invention.

"The synchronic motor is right here where this is, " Brown said as she pointed to a pulley, "and the bag of rocks goes down and it's the perfect weight, but if it's too light, it won't push down and no light will come," Brown explained. "But if it's too heavy, it'll go too fast and the light will blow."

Madeline was just one of many bright young minds.

Merope Bergman is a fourth grader at Dames Ferry Elementary, and tested which bubble gums and chewing gums blew the largest bubbles.

CJ Ochoa, fourth grader from Midway Hills Academy made magnetic slime that practically swallowed a magnet when it came in contact with the black goo.

All of these projects were unique, just as the competition was.

Director of the fair, Dr. Catrena Lisse, says the students, all being in grade levels K-5, made this competition the only one in the state to offer the challenge to elementary schoolers.

"All of the other regions had dropped it for some region or another, and I'm not willing to," Lisse said.

After all, these are our future scientists.

"If we start them early, they see the value and the importance in it, and then they continue on that STEM journey, then we will continue to grow that workforce that America needs," Lisse said.

Starting in Central Georgia and ending wherever their imagination takes them.

