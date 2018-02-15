One Central Georgia police chief has experience as a first responder at a mass school shooting. Don Challis, who is the chief of Police at Georgia College in Milledgeville, recounted his history and spoke about what he's learned.

Walking around Georgia College, you see students laughing and smiling, but the shooting at Parkland High School in Florida is fresh in sophomore Julian Lopez's mind.

"Awful, honestly. There been so many shootings lately just all over the country, a question that comes to my mind is, 'What are we going to do about it?'" Lopez said.

Police Chief Challis said the campus is ready and his background has prepared him for the worst-case scenario.

"I've worked on campus since 1988 from security office up to AVP for safety and security. (In) 1991, University of Iowa, there was an active shooter incident where a shooter killed 6 people including himself, and I was one of the first officers to respond to the scene," Challis said.

Challis remembers checking to make sure he had on his safety equipment after the shooting ended.

"It was interesting because I kept checking to make sure I had my vest on and checking for my helmet. I do not have a vest up here," Challis said.

Challis now realizes that these shootings are more frequent these days, and makes sure his officers are always prepared.

"So post-Columbine, now the first officers, when they arrive, they find the threat and stop the threat. They go in immediately to stop and address the threat," Challis said.

Techniques may have changed, but Challis said early intervention with troubled students is the best tool to prevent mass shootings.

"It's our obligation to care about the people we work with, and sometimes, we see concerning behavior, which means we are worried about people's ability to do day-to-day stuff, so we want to make sure we are notifying counseling centers," Challis said.

Most students at Georgia College said they feel safe being on campus. The campus is offering a seminar starting Monday, February 26 that will focus on campus safety.

The seminar, hosted by Challis, a nationally-recognized psychologist, and threat-assessment manager. Those who attend can look forward to learning signs of possible threats

© 2018 WMAZ-TV