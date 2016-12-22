Georgia drivers urged to drive sober

(Photo: Wade, Jakie)

With all the holiday traveling and parties, police want to make sure you get home safe.

Roger Hayes, Director of Law Enforcement Services for the Governor's Office of Highway Safety, says that during the 2015 holiday season, there were 39 deaths on Georgia roads and four of them were alcohol-related.

One of the many bars in downtown Macon, The Rookery, says their bartenders look out for key signs before they hand out a drink.



"Slurring of the speech, loss of mechanical functions," said Manning. "Things like that are going to give us an idea of when somebody's kind of had enough to drink."



Manager Mark Manning says that before before sending them on their way, he offers them food and water and makes sure they have a safe ride home.

"We have a huge responsibility as the one who is serving the alcohol. Legally, we can be held liable for any infractions if we knowingly over serve somebody," said Manning.



If you plan to drink, you have a couple of options: call an Uber, a cab, or, on New Year's Eve, Bibb Coroner Leon Jones.



"My job as coroner, I say, is to keep you out of the body bag, keep you out of the nurse room, and keep you out of jail," said Jones.



He drives a van that night. Last year, he says he provided more than 100 rides home.

This year, he hopes to add two additional vans to the New Year Eve fleet.

"I carried a gentleman home. He was so intoxicated that I had to put him to bed." said Jones.



Sergeant Mackay Bloodworth at the Georgia State Patrol says they see more cars on the highway during the holidays, and if you're on the roads, expect a heavy police presence.

And of course, do not drive drunk.



"If you get in a wreck and you hurt somebody else that's in your vehicle or another motorist on the highway, then you always have a possibility of injuring them, which could lead to serious criminal charges," said Bloodworth.

