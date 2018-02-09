Georgia drought and its impact on farmers

Farmers prepare their land for the spring season, hoping for a successful harvest, but they have run into trouble in the past few months.

"Our wheat crop is right now in the field, and it's been in the field since November, and has been suffering a little since it has been dry, " Jeff Cook, the UGA Extension Agent for Taylor and Peach counties, said.

According to the latest numbers on the Georgia Drought Monitor, 93% of the state is abnormally dry, but how exactly is drought determined?

Data collected over 30 years gives us the foundation for our averages for things such as rainfall. Right now, we are lacking about two inches of rain when compared the the average.

However, that is just for this year based off an average. Available water content also has to be taken into consideration. If we were to look at our deficit and compare it to the Palmer Drought Severity index, we would be considered in a moderate drought, which is not the case. basically saying drought does not have a universal definition because even soil isn't one-dimensional.

"You can get a rain and get good topsoil moisture and have none below it, so there's nowhere for that water to stop it," Cook said.

And now Central Georgia farmers are staying on their toes.

"It's something we keep an eye on, but we also are putting in irrigation to counteract the possibility of a drought," Tyler Wainwright, C.O.O of Taylor Farms, explained.

Because the need for more water can make farmers drown in expenses.

"Say we need ten inches of irrigation on, you're looking at about $40,000-$50,000 additional in that crop," Cook said.

The crops rely on the weather.

"We would just like a consistent rain throughout the summer, " Cook said.

We already need more rain, but it isn't always guaranteed.

