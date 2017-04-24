Georgia Farm Bureau in Macon, Georgia

Staff at the Georgia Farm Bureau say they’re, “Real excited” for former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue to be named the next Agriculture Secretary.

At the Farm Bureau, being a voice for farmers is part of the job.

Jeffrey Harvey, who directs public policy for the bureau, told us a few of their concerns right now that'll be waiting for Perdue.

“Obtaining a viable program in the next farm bill for cotton. Georgia is the second largest producer in the country behind Texas. In the previous farm bill the program left some things to be desired and there's really an inadequate safety net there for producers,” Harvey said in his office Monday.

The federal Farm Bill provides subsidies to help farmers break even when prices drop. Harvey said only 20 to 30 percent of cotton formers even used the cotton program that exists under the current bill.

To compare, Harvey explained that the peanut program in the current bill is popular with peanut farmers and works well. He said the Bureau hopes that program continues in the next bill.

The Bureau also said a concern is getting federal help for the farmers hit by Georgia's severe weather.

“If you look at 2017 alone, it's been Hurricane Matthew last year leading into tornados, hail storms, weather is a lot of times the farmer's biggest problem,” Harvey said.

Including freezes earlier this year that hurt blueberry, strawberry and peach crops.

Federal low interest loans would help impacted farmers make it to next year, something Perdue could help direct.

The Bureau also said Perdue's farming experience in Georgia will help when dealing with 49 more states.

“Georgia’s a very diverse state and serving as governor for 8 years, he understands the dynamics of our state which is a true representation of the country as a whole. And just understanding ag is going to be a huge benefit,” Harvey said.

It’s also about who you know. Harvey told WMAZ it will be helpful having someone in Washington they know and already have a relationship with from Perdue’s time as governor.

In addition to serving two terms as Georgia governor, Perdue is a longtime state senator, runs an agribusiness in Houston County, and played quarterback at Warner Robins High School.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV