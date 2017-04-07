Georgia leads the nation in tornado counts for 2017

Storm Prediction Center (SPC) map of tornadoes year-to-date across the United States. (Photo: WMAZ)

So far, 2017 has been a very active year for severe weather across the United States.

From January 1st to April 5th, the total number of preliminary tornado reports across the U.S. was 478, with 81 of those reports coming from Georgia. That number puts the Peach State in the lead for tornado reports, surpassing the usual leaders in the Great Plains.

Typically, Texas boasts the largest frequency of tornadoes because of it's size. With an active start to the severe weather season, these numbers will continue to rise through the next few months.

