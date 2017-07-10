Georgia National Fair concert line-up released

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2013 Getty Images)

The Georgia National Fair announced its concert line-up Monday morning.

This year’s fair begins on Thursday, October 5, with a concert by the Swingin’ Medallions.

Patriotic Day will be on Monday, October 9, with a concert by A Thousand Horses.

Little River Band will be performing on Tuesday, October 10.

Brian McKnight will be performing Wednesday, October 11.

Drake White will be performing on Thursday, October 12.

Those five shows are part of the Free Concert Series and will begin at 7 p.m. in the event field.

The two ticketed shows this year will be Trace Adkins with Chris Janson, and Brothers Osborne with Granger Smith.

Brothers Osborne will be performing on Saturday, October 7 at 7:30 p.m. in Reaves Arena and tickets are $40.

Trace Adkins will be performing on Saturday, October 14 at 7:30 p.m. in Reaves Arena and tickets are $40.

Tickets go on sale August 26 at www.georgianationalfair.com

