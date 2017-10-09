Georgia National Fair Memories: Macon couple relives their first date at the fair

Rides are spinning, food is frying, and that can only mean one thing: The fair is back in town!

Whether you are going with friends, family, or your significant other, you're bound to find some fun waiting for you out at the fairgrounds.

Nicole Butler met up with one couple whose first date at the fair changed their lives for the better.

"Going through the fair the rest of the evening…we smelled like goats, but it was all worth it," said Alan Preston with a laugh.

With the fair spinning around in their heads, Margo and Alan Preston look back on their memories and can hardly contain their excitement.

"He knows I want to go to everything. Like a kid in a candy shop, I want to see it all" Margo said.

It's not the food or the rides that they look forward to most, it's going on the merry-go-round reliving their first date.

But Margo says their date didn't go quite according to plan.

"We were on our date and we didn't know our friends were going to be there, so as the merry-go-round came, around they saw us [and] they started cracking up laughing and screaming, 'There's Alan, there's Margo! HEY!’”

Alan says their friends crashing their date ended up being a blessing in disguise.

Margo says before the night was over, she knew her life would never be the same, she had found the man of her dreams.

"I told the Lord this is the one for me and I stomped my little feet and I said if it's not meant to be I don't want a husband... this is the one," she said.

And her prayers were answered.

By the end of the month, the two were engaged.

The fair has become a tradition in their relationship reminding them of the night they fell in love and began the ride of a lifetime.

