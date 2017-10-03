Georgia National Fair security staff prepares in wake of Vegas shooting

Organizers at the Georgia National Fairgrounds expect massive crowds when the fair opens Thursday afternoon.

In the wake of Las Vegas, public safety personnel there turned a close eye on safety.

More than 500,000 guests visited the Georgia National Fair last year, and according to Director of Public Safety Elbert Slappy, no matter how many show up this year, his department is ready to keep them safe.

Multiple law enforcement organizations will have a visible presence at the fairgrounds.

Slappy says officers will be stationed throughout the grounds to make sure they can quickly respond to any issue.

Plans call for a mobile surveillance unit and bomb squad, too.

With all the security in place, vendors say they feel safe and believe customers should, too.

"They got a good security system here," said Mark Frazaer."I don't think they got a thing to worry about."

Others, like Rodrigo Gontaro, say it's a time for everyone to come together.

"People just gotta stay strong together," said Gontaro. "At the end of the day, we can't let events like that happen and scare us from what we do to try to enjoy ourselves with our families."

