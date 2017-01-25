Georgia National Fairgrounds needs toiletry items for tornado victims

Keaton Walker, the marketing director for the fairgrounds and agricenter, confirmed Wednesday that they no longer need clothing donations for storm victims in south Georgia.

In a day and a half of accepting all kinds of donations, she says the warehouses down in south Georgia are filling quickly with clothing.

They are still accepting donations, however, of toiletry items and baby supplies.

This includes:

Feminine Hygiene Products

Toilet Paper

Shampoo

Conditioner

Shower Gel/Body Wash

Razors

Formula

Diapers

Powdered Milk

Baby Wipes

Rash Creme

Baby Blankets

