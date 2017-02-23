Swine showmanship competition at the Georgia National Fairgrounds

Thursday begins a big week down at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. It's the Georgia National Junior Livestock show. Yvonne Thomas went to the fairgrounds this morning to scope out the swine competition

Some call it the "Super Bowl of Swine." “We had 2,100 swine exhibitors registered to show this weekend,” said Keaton Walker with the Georgia National Fairgrounds. Anthony Molargic and his pig, Barbeque, are rookies. “It's my first year,” said Anthony Molargic. “I like being around pigs. I think they're pretty cool to work with.”

Hannah Branham and her star players are three-year veterans. “Both of my older brothers showed cows and pigs, so I'm just growing up into it,” said Hannah Branham.

But getting the pigs ready for the big show isn't always a walk in the pen. “It's a lot of responsibility,” said Molargic. “I have to feed my pig on time or he's going to get mad and I have to keep him clean.”

“You have to be there before school after school,” said Branham. You have to walk them, bathe them, and give them daily care.”

While hundreds of kids train their swine to strut their stuff, the competition teaches kids life skills. “It's a 24/7 job when you have an animal,” said Walker. “You have to make sure that they're taken care of and looked after properly. That's what these kids strive for all year long.” “It teaches you responsibility and how to work well with others,” said Branham.

And for trainers like Hannah and Anthony, they say it gives them confidence to keep their heads in the game and compete. The Georgia National Junior Livestock Show lasts all weekend at the fairgrounds.

(© 2017 WMAZ)