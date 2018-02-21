Georgia organizations push for tax exemption on feminine hygiene products

(Photo: dstaerk, dstaerk)

A trip to the drug store could cost women a little less if two Georgia women's groups get their way.

The Junior League and Macon-based ‘Georgia Women’ have teamed up on a bill that aims to exempt sales tax on feminine hygiene products.

"I was initially shocked because I didn't realize that there was a tax on feminine products," said Kendall Gallman.

Gallman, a junior at Wesleyan College, says there shouldn't be a tax on products like pads and tampons.

"It's ridiculous to me that half of the population has a tax on something that they really can't help," she said.

Claire Cox, the president of Georgia Women, says right now women pay a 4 percent tax on the products.

"This is not something that women have a choice about and there is not a male equivalence of this product. Women in Georgia are already economically disadvantaged -- one in five Georgia women live in poverty, that's 20 percent vs 12 percent of men in our state that live in poverty," said Cox.

She says on top of that, two-thirds of the minimum wage jobs in Georgia are held by women and a lot of money is on the line.

"The fiscal note has come back and the state has said that this will be between $8 and $9 million a year that is being born by women," said Cox.

She says those millions of dollars take money out of the pockets of women who need it, like Gallman.

"$81 a year, which as a college student with a minimum wage job, that adds up. That's a lot of money for someone like me and not just college students, but a lot of people in the work force," said Gallman.

Co-sponsor of the bill, Rep. Allen Peake, said they had two readings on the bill, but he does not think it will move forward this year.

© 2018 WMAZ-TV