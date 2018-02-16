Georgia Public Safety Training Center prepares officers for the worst

Gunshots -- a sound that terrorized the halls of Marjory Stoneman Douglas on February 14, 2018.

Here in Georgia, the public safety training center is working to be sure nobody who calls this state home ever has to feel unsafe.

"That's virtually impossible for us to detect as officers, when and where this may happen, we pray it never does," John Hutcheson, GPSTC Public Information Officer, said.

So men and women in law enforcement across the entire state train, and they train for the worst.

"Coming through this training, our law enforcement officers will do what they need to do to stop the killing," Public Safety Training Instructor Brad McKinney said.

Officers simulate hostage situations, firing modified paintball guns, making the scenario as real as possible.

"For a lot of officers, this is the first time they may get shot in training, and allow them to mentally prepare and get through that, try to make it as realistic as they can so when they do have to respond they're prepared for it," McKinney explained.

"Our law enforcement officers are ready to accept that challenge, they will stop it, that's all there is to it," McKinney explained.

They train so they can serve and protect and be the heroes when our world needs saving.

