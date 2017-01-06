Georgia under state of emergency for winter storm 2017

The state of Georgia is taking the threat of winter weather seriously.

Gov. Nathan Deal has issued a state of emergency for 79 counties Thursday ahead of a winter storm that's projected to dump between 4 to 6 inches of snow in some parts of the metro Atlanta area. The National Weather Service has also issued a Winter Storm Warning.

Crews will be out treating the roads, but temperatures over the next 48 hours will allow for melting and refreezing of accumulated snow, making them slick.

In a statement, Deal said he is issuing the order so that residents and businesses can prepare for the incoming weather.

“I am issuing this executive order to implement protective measures to ensure the public health, preserve the safety of the public, keep property damage to a minimum and to minimize the social and economic impacts of this event on the citizens of Georgia,” Deal said in a statement. “We will continue monitoring the forecast models and make appropriate adjustments as necessary. Georgians should stay calm, make the appropriate preparations and stay aware of a potential change in weather conditions.”

The state of emergency is in effect for:

Baldwin, Banks, Barrow, Bartow, Bibb, Butts, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Columbia, Coweta, Crawford, Dade, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Elbert, Fannin, Fayette, Floyd, Forsyth, Franklin, Fulton, Gilmer, Gordon, Greene, Gwinnett, Habersham, Hall, Hancock, Haralson, Harris, Hart, Heard, Henry, Jackson, Jasper, Jones, Lamar, Lincoln, Lumpkin, Madison, McDuffie, Meriwether, Monroe, Morgan, Murray, Muscogee, Newton, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Putnam, Rabun, Richmond, Rockdale, Spalding, StephensTalbot, Taliaferro, Taylor, Towns, Treutlen, Troup, Union, Upson, Walker, Walton, Warren, White, Whitfield, and Wilkes Counties.

The executive order is in effect for Jan. 6 to 11:59 p.m. Jan.8.

