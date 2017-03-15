Georgia will suffer losses in overnight freeze

With the weather threatening a deep freeze Wednesday night, your yard and Georgia's crops may suffer.

If there are any flowers in your yard that have started producing flowers early, they are susceptible to the weather conditions.

Now think about this -- blueberries, strawberries, and peaches all produce flowers that eventually turn into fruit.





We spoke with UGA extension agent Jeff Cook to get some tips.

"There are situations in the home landscape where covering up will help and then others where you're definitely going to see some damage," Cook admitted.

Cook takes questions from homeowners and commercial peach growers.

He figures that farmers could lose 20 percent of the flowering early peach varieties because of this freeze, but keep this in mind.

"We're still gonna have Georgia peaches, and I've told other people we haven't had 100 percent crop and we've still had Georgia peaches and nobody's missed them," Cook explained. "We're going to have Georgia peaches, it's just going to be one of those tough years."

We verified through the state Agriculture Commissioner's office that most of the state's blueberries are in south Georgia.





Gary Black's put out a press release that says south Georgia may squeak by with slightly warmer conditions for Wednesday night.

Cook agrees but says just go ahead and cover up your summer fruit bush.

If you bought a few tomato plants, bring those plants in the house, or Jeff says you can get the plants about eight or nine degrees warmer than the outside by putting them in the garage.

