Central Ga. firefighters helping battle Okefenokee wildfire

South Georgia wildfires. (photos by Chief Ranger Nick Tresco)

Georgia Forestry Commission Chief Ranger Nick Tresco says crews fighting the South Georgia wildfires include around 60 people from Central Georgia.

He says in total, there are about 450-500 people battling the blaze.

Right now, Tresco says there are around 50,000 acres of wildfires in the South Georgia area, near the Florida border.

He says controlling the fires has been difficult because the area affected is in the wilderness, and it is difficult to access. He says crews are having to manage the flames from the perimeters.

Tresco says the weather each day dictates how crews try to control the fires. He says the goal is to run the fires into the swamp areas.

He says firefighters are dealing with 15-25 foot blazes.

Tresco says many crews from Central Georgia have been assisting in the area for about a week now. He says the normal 14-day deployment could be extended based on need.

"These wildfires will probably go on until later summer," Tresco said.

© 2017 WMAZ-TV