First Lady Sandra Deal diagnosed with breast cancer; reminds women to get mammograms

ATLANTA -- Georgia's first lady is using her own recent cancer diagnosis to remind women across the state to get regular mammograms.

Sandra Deal announced on Monday that she underwent a successful surgery to remove a tumor that was detected during her annual mammogram. Deal will also undergo chemotherapy treatments to ensure complete remission.

However, Deal said she wants her own experience to serve as an important reminder to other women.

“Since I caught it in its early stages, I am confident that the chemotherapy will yield successful results," she said. "In light of this, I encourage all women to be proactive about their health and see a medical professional for an annual mammogram."

Deal thanked the public for their continued thoughts and prayers as the former school teacher plans to once again travel across Georgia's school systems to read to students.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is currently the most common form of cancer in women regardless of race or ethnicity. In fact, 236,968 women - and 2,141 men - were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014 which is the most recent year available.

It is also the most common cause of cancer death among Hispanic women and second most common cause of cancer death among several other ethnicities.

You can learn more about breast cancer screening services offered in Georgia at the Georgia Department of Public Health's prevention program website.

