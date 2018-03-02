Sandy Springs teacher accidentally shows porn to students

Hacker background (Photo: spacedrone808/Thinkstockphoto, This content is subject to copyright.)

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. -- A teacher at Sandy Springs Middle School accidentally showed seconds of porn to a class of 6th graders.

It happened when the teacher pulled out his personal laptop to show an instructional video to the 13 students.

Donna Lowry with Fulton County School System said, "a few seconds of porn popped up."

"The principal reported the incident to HR. The teacher has resigned," Lowry said.

The principal reportedly sent a letter home to parents about the incident.

© 2018 WXIA-TV