German crew shoots TV show at Whistle Stop Cafe

The town that came to life because of a movie will entertain another film crew Friday night at the Whistle Stop Cafe in Juliette.

Here is why German producers have taken an interest.

You can bask in southern cuisine at the Whistle Stop Cafe, but the movie that made them famous centers on a green fruit.

Laura Bassett is behind every basket of 'maters.

"I would say thousands and thousands of baskets of tomatoes," she calculated.

But Friday night, she'll have to change up her game when a German TV crew comes to town.

"They're based on funny foods," she said. "I think it's very exciting and we will shine a little bit here in this small town."

Liz Bryant owns and runs the restaurant.





"Friday, we will do a recipe called Limpin' Susan," she explained. "This was a recipe that formulated through one-pot wonders Hoppin' John. Limpin' Susan claims to be the wife of Hoppin' John, which is hilarious."

Sure, there will probably be laughs on both sides of the camera when Europeans and Southerners mix.

"I'm sure once we start talking, we'll get a few jokes in there," Bassett chuckled.





But Bryant figures she might laugh all the way to the bank.

The owner says she's advertised overseas before and it's paid off.

"That advertising was on their soil, which people would think would be odd," she admitted. "It was like they would make a beeline to Enterprise and come down here, and for awhile, it was like every third group of people were international visitors."

Bryant didn't pay for this opportunity.





She says German film crews have set up shop, like a lot of people in Atlanta.

Then they started exploring the back roads.

"One of the guys was out and about scouting for his production company, and I would hope we were just so gracious that he wanted to include us in their film," Bryant bragged.





The funny recipe doesn't call for the restaurant's namesake, but you can bet some sliced golden goodness will wind up on a plate somewhere in the show.

"We're going to make sure they get our specialty down here fried green tomatoes and a bunch of southern hospitality," Bassett projected.





"We're going to force our tomatoes in there and make them recognize that," Bryant said.

Liz told Suzanne she would let us know when the show appears on YouTube so we can keep you posted.





