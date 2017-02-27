Get ready for Macon's Mardi Gras block party

MACON, GA.-- - Get your beads, your masks, and your costumes for Macon's Mardi Gras Block Party Tuesday. A group is bringing the magic of New Orleans' Mardi Gras celebration to Macon.



"Mardi is such a festive, fun environment. Macon has that same cool, hip vibe, so it just seems like a perfect match,” says organizer Scott Mitchell.



He’s the President of the Downtown Macon Community Association. Mitchell says they have tried to get the block party going for a couple years, but it’s finally panned out.



"This year, we decided to try one city block, closing it down, no cars, and make it a street party. We have five bands. Each of the restaurants is doing a Cajun menu,” says Mitchell.



Cherry Street will be closed for the celebration from 2nd Street to 3rd Street. The Macon Mardi Gras Block Party starts at 5 p.m. and will last until 11 p.m. Cherry Street from Second to Third will be closed starting at 3 p.m.



Also, one of those restaurants participating in the event is the Rookery downtown. They are adding two Cajun entrees to the menu for the special event. Parish and many other businesses downtown are also pitching in.



"It's really just a time to come together as family instead of waiting until Christmas or New Years. You can do something even in February, even in the dead of winter, so it's just really a time for camaraderie, sharing,” says Zetta Nganga.

She has been helping to plan the Macon Mardi Gras Block party. Nganga is the perfect resource because she is from the Big Easy. She says she is hoping to bring the carefree New Orleans spirit to Central Georgia.



"That's why I'm just so excited that we'll get to bring it here, even if it's just for a day for those people who have never attended a Mardi Gras event,” explains Nganga.



The family event will also have food and drink specials, Cajun dance lessons, and face painting.



"It’s just a fun environment. Wear your beads and your costumes and come out and have fun,” encourages Mitchell, or as those in New Orleans say, "Let the good times roll."

