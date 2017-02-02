Warner Robins is making progress in building new recreation spots, and one place is going to the dogs, literally.

With his son graduating from high school, Bernell Thomas decided it was time for a puppy.

His new puppy, Cheba, is, "Going to be my new son. He's going to take my son's spot in the house," Thomas says.

But he's having a hard time finding a place in town to play with little Cheba.

"I drove around 20 minutes trying to find somewhere reasonable to drop him out of the car and walk him," he says.

Right down the road from Wellston Trail, Warner Robins will be opening up its first dog park.

The park is being funded by the 2012 SPLOST and will cost about $36,000.

Construction is already underway for the two-acre dog park. The park will include a huge grassy play area, agility equipment for the dogs, and a mile and a half trail for walking or bike rides.

Jim Taylor is heading the project, and says even if you're not super active, you can still enjoy a day at the park.

"This is a sports town, there's no doubt about it, but this is to serve that other group of us who maybe have gotten older and don't hit the courts as much as we used to, or, to be honest with you, someone who has no interest in sports," he says.

Taylor says this project is long overdue.

"Our people need this because, in all honesty, if you want to go to a dog park, you'll have to go visit our friends in Macon," he says.

For now, they are only developing a small part of the 37-acre space, but project managers say they would love to start more projects in the park, like an amphitheater.

The park's grand opening is scheduled for early spring.

