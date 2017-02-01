Get your television ready for Super Bowl 2017

MACON, GA.-- - Many people looking to upgrade their televisions are hitting the electronics store and hoping to catch some Super Bowl steals. Some Falcons fans say there is nothing like watching their dirty birds play on a nice television.

“This is really special for the city and for everyone that's a falcon fan to be able to see our team,” says Mercer student Chase Collum.

Especially since they are playing in the Super Bowl. Collum, says he got the new T.V. just to watch football on.

"You have to be able to see everything that happens in case there's a bad play or you need to yell at somebody a little bit more. So having a bigger T.V. makes all the difference I would say,” says Collum.

He predicts the Falcons will take the win in the Super Bowl.

"It's going to be an offensive shootout with the Falcons coming out on top,” says Collum.

Over at Ken's Audio and Video Store manager, Mike Jones, says the televisions have been flying off the shelves.

"Christmas is always kind of the king then anything that has to do with March Madness or the Super Bowl they just spike right back up again,” explains Jones.

He says they have sold more than 100 televisions over just the last week.

"Certain 4K, 65 and 75 T.V.’s are gone. We normally keep 20 or 30 of each model in stop and they are going down, down, down. Everyone that comes in says as long as I can get it by Sunday. So we have like 27 jobs to do in the next 72 hours,” says Jones.

Experts say purchasing a television 2 weeks before the Super Bowl can actually beat out some of those Black Friday prices. In fact, research from Consumer Reports and Gap Intelligence say you can save up to an average of 22% on the price of some of the most fantastic displays.

"I cheer for the Atlanta Falcons I'm tried and true, I'm a Georgia boy. Our youngest boy he's a tom brady fan,” says Jones.

No matter what team they root for, one things is for sure, they will all be around the television on Super Bowl Sunday.

(© 2017 WMAZ)