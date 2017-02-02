Get your TV screen game ready for Super Bowl
Many people looking to upgrade their televisions are hitting the electronics store and hoping to catch some Super Bowl steals. Some Falcons fans say there is nothing like watching their dirty birds play on a nice television.
WMAZ 8:51 AM. EST February 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Judge enters not guilty plea for White
-
Bird Lady
-
National Signing Day 2017 highlights, 6pm, pt. 1
-
Detectives: KY mother admits to killing family
-
Chuck's Pawn Shop Warner Robins
-
Atlanta Falcons 'bird lady' feels a win coming
-
Super Bowl food, drinks equal big dollars
-
Lawmakers discuss medical cannabis expansion
-
35th Cherry Blossom Festival coming in March
-
Young dad dies after tooth infection
More Stories
-
GBI identifies skeletal remains found in Crawford…Feb. 2, 2017, 2:32 p.m.
-
How much will Americans spend on food for the Super Bowl?Feb. 1, 2017, 11:54 p.m.
-
Falcons "Bird Lady," bus company blame each other…Feb. 2, 2017, 11:38 a.m.