Getting back into the gym in 2017: Best practices for new members

Things change from year to year -- but every January -- you can count on one thing. New Year's resolutions bring new determination to gyms across the country. And while you might be enthusiastic when you start, Madison Cavalchire explains why you also want to be safe.

Picking up those weights and getting back on that treadmill.

"Reach my goals and be better than I was the day before," said new gym member, Caroline Rowland. "That's my goal for 2017."

Rowland says she officially joined Edge Fitness in Warner Robins about two weeks ago. Edge Fitness General Manager Tracey Eubanks says the most common mistake new gym-goers make, is working out too hard before they're ready.

"Someone new should only use the weights two to three times per week, giving themselves a good 24-hour rest period between each workout," Eubanks said.

The best workout for those hitting the gym for the first time this January?

"Come in, do light cardiovascular work, which is our running, walking, cycling -- 15 to 20 minute sessions," Eubanks said.

If you push yourself too hard at first, Eubanks says you'll experience overwhelming soreness or pulled muscles.

"Stretching before and after helps a lot, and once I wake up sore, stretching throughout the day loosens up my body pretty well," Edge Fitness member Krystal Mahon said.

"My dream was to be able to run two miles, but in reality, I was only able to run about half a mile, so it is a progression," Caroline Rowland said.

Eubanks says new members can handle at least a little light cardio daily. They just have to stick with it, if they want to see results.

"If you can stick through the tough times when you feel like you're not changing, but you actually are, then you'll grow into a lifestyle where exercise is just a part of your life," Eubanks said.

"You feel like everyone's looking at you, but I put my headphones on and get in my own zone, and just concentrate on working on me," Mahon said.

