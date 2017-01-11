Getting ready for Saturday's marathon at the Museum of Aviation

Museum of Aviation

More than 1,000 runners will gather in Warner Robins on Saturday for the Museum of Aviation marathon, half marathon, and 5K.

This is the 21st Museum of Aviation Foundation Marathon and the course takes runners onto Robins Air Force Base and ends at the museum.

The event draws a lot of competitive runners because it is a qualifier for the Boston Marathon.

Proceeds from the race fund two efforts by the museum.

It helps keep maintenance and restoration work on historic aircraft going, like the work being done to the B-17 Flying Fortress.

It also provides funding for the museum's educational programs, which Museum of Aviation Foundation president Chrissy Miner says helps prepare students for the workforce of tomorrow.

"It really helps to inspire the children to see what people can do," said Miner. "Our programming is looking at the future and helping to prepare our kids now for what we will be doing in the future. We do programs like coding and programming and all kinds of things that are going to help prepare the kids for the workforce of the future."

Miner says, last year, more than 52,000 teachers and students came through the museum's educational programs.

Click here to register for the race.

(© 2017 WMAZ)