Getting to know Georgia's own John F. Kennedy

Mention the name John F. Kennedy and almost everyone conjures up visual images of the nation's 35th President.

But there's a new John F. Kennedy in the Peach State, and like the former President did on the national level, he is rising quickly in Georgia politics.

Our Randall Savage has more on the midstate's JFK.

Middle Georgia's John F. Kennedy is a Macon attorney, and the "F" in his name stands for Flanders, not Fitzgerald.

He's also an elected official – the holder of Georgia's 18th state Senate seat.

On his first day in office, Kennedy was already one of Governor Nathan Deal's floor leaders.

“[I] was just approached by some folks from his office and some Senate colleagues and asked if that was something I would be interested in,” said Kennedy. “Candidly, l wasn't sure what it all involved but I knew it would be a real opportunity for me to get to work for him and in his office.”

Kennedy begins his second two-year term at the top of 2017 and he's the newly elected chairman of the Senate's Republican caucus.

“I'm very honored that my colleagues asked me to do that,” said Kennedy. “I was approached by some of the older, more senior members in the Senate and asked to run for this position. After thinking about it and praying about it, I decided that it was a way that I could serve the caucus.”

An extremely rapid rise in an arena that usually favors seniority.

“I've been very blessed. I've been blessed with opportunities to get to do things to better serve in the Senate,” said Kennedy.

He thinks lawmakers will tackle several hot button issues in the 2017 legislative session.

“I think healthcare is going to be a big issue coming up, everything from the traditional Medicaid expansion talks, to what we're facing with the crisis of rural hospitals in Georgia and the closure of many of those,” said Kennedy.

He doesn't envision a religious liberty proposal generating the controversy it did last session.

“I don't know that's going to be a caucus priority or is going to be in the same form that it was this past year,” said Kennedy.

He also thinks casino lobbyists may have gained traction with lawmakers.

“I anticipate that there will be some proposed legislation for that,” said Kennedy.

Unlike President Kennedy, Middle Georgia's JFK is a Republican.

His district includes: Crawford, Monroe, Peach, Upson, and parts of Bibb and Houston Counties.

The 2017 legislative session begins January 9.