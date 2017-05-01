GMC expanding curriculum to include fourth and fifth grades

Georgia Military College Prep School plans to expand soon adding a fourth and fifth grade to its current curriculum.

Currently, GMC Prep only offers 6-12th grade.

Our Jobie Peeples spoke to one mom who is already planning to enroll her 6-year-old in the program when he's old enough.

"I went to GMC from 6th grade through 12th and I loved it,” said Lina Sealy.

Sealy grew up in Milledgeville and is a graduate of Georgia Military College Prep School.

Now, she hopes her son Aiden will get the same education.

"As the years have gone, Georgia's standards have kind of dropped a little bit, not that we blame anyone for that but I know at GMC, they take real pride in their education,” said Sealy.

Her son Aiden is only six-months-old, but she says he'll definitely be a GMC bulldog one day.

That day now may come sooner than she expected.

GMC Prep offers a 6th through 12th grade curriculum, but now they plan to add a 4th and 5th grade pilot program.

In a release, the school says the addition comes at the request of alumni, current families, and the community.

The pilot program will admit 40 students each in 4th and 5th grade for the 2018-2019 school year.

GMC says tuition will remain the same as what prep-school parents pay now -- just a little over $5,000.

The school says they haven't determined yet whether they'll add on to their current campus or if they'll shuffle their current space.

They say they're still developing plans for the pilot program.

But Sealy says she hopes they'll eventually add on a full K-12 curriculum.

"I'm hoping maybe by the time Aiden gets that age, they'll maybe have a first, second and third grade even,” said Sealy.

The pilot program will be introduced for the upcoming school year.

GMC says they'll begin taking applications for the program this fall.

