Go Baby Go! Disabled kids gain independence with toy cars

Drivers get ready to start your engines!

Mercer University's Engineering Scholars Program had it's 4th annual Go Baby Go event Saturday, modifying battery powered cars for children with disabilities on Saturday.

Nicole Butler met up with one of the students who says helping these kids is a dream come true.

"A lot of these kids they are missing lower limbs, there's a kid at this event he's missing both his arms and he has stunted growth on his legs so right now they are devising a system where he can control the car with just his legs," freshman, Jordan Teng says.

So, the students like Jordan Teng are getting to work customizing each of the cars to meet each child's needs.

From a five-point harness to a big red button they can use to start the car instead of using a pedal, they've thought of it all.

"Kids if they have disabilities it's hard for them to interact with other kids because they can't move as well so that's what these cars are designed to do. They're designed to help these kids to be able to move along with the rest of their peers to help them interact and gain social skills," Teng says.

He says the excitement in the room in contagious!

"Kids have waited months for this! And so just being able to see it all pay off and seeing your hard work. We spent 4 1/2 hours on a car and when it was done we were just so happy and just knowing the kids were going to be even happier than we are is just something that I look forward to and I can't wait to help them," Teng says.

He says he hopes these cars will be a driving force in making a difference in these kids lives!

"They're just smiling because they can finally get around, they can finally move, and these cars they have sound to them when you turn them on and it's like a VROOM of a car so it makes them feel special and makes them feel like they have something that they can finally use in their lives to help them feel normal and that's something major for all students," Teng says.

The Go Baby Go event has grown larger every year being able to help more and more families.

This year around almost 20 families were able to give their child the car of their dreams!

