Going Global: Downtown Macon offers up a taste of international cuisine

International flavor is exploding in downtown Macon.

In recent months, several restaurants have landed in the downtown area.

Most of them are family-owned, but they all have their own unique story and give a taste of different countries.

THAI

Sang’s Thai Isaan at 401 Cherry St. held its grand opening on January 14.

Nicholas Varney is a server there and says his family owns the restaurant.

“The food is very cultural, it’s very fast, it’s very friendly,” Varney said.

MEXICAN

La Bella Morelia, located on the corner of Poplar Street and Broadway, opened on July 11.

The Mexican restaurant originally began as a concession stand at Smiley's Flea Market, according to Nayelia Marin.

She says her mom is the owner and she works at the restaurant with her brothers and sisters.

"We are different from other Mexican restaurants because my mom cooks everything from scratch," said Marin. "The way she cooks here is the same way she cooks for me and my siblings at home."

Her mom is from Morelia, a city in Michoacán, which is a state in Mexico -- she says that's where the food originates.

INDIAN

Directly across from Sang’s, a new Indian restaurant named Little India is set to open at 402 Cherry St. on July 19, according to owner Kavita Sharma.

The building was formerly the home of J&J Country Buffet.

Sharma says she plans to keep the buffet theme at the restaurant during lunch time each day. At this time, she hasn’t planned an official grand opening for the restaurant.

Metropolis Grill will also reopen in downtown Macon on Cherry Street soon, according to Kumar Amit.

The grill was formerly located on Riverside Drive before it was converted to a Mexican restaurant named Sabor Latino in June.

Amit and his father, Ram Amit, both operated the former Metropolis Grill.

Now, Ram will run the new Metropolis Grill while Kumar runs Sabor.

ASIAN

Ginger Stir Fry & Grill recently reopened on the corner of Second Street and Poplar. The Asian restaurant features create-your-own Mongolian Stir-fry.

"What separates Ginger from the other ones is that pretty much our customers and our guests that come in are their own chefs," said Cesare Mammarella.

Mammarella owns Ginger and a few other restaurants in downtown Macon.

