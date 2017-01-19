Good Samaritan urges you to wear life jacket

Georgia law requires all children under 13 years of age to wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket on a boat.

One group of guys really want you to pull away from the dock with the jacket riding snugly on your shoulders.

Charlie Jackson recalled a fishing trip he took last weekend.

" It was already daylight and fog wasn't an issue," he said. "We were actually coming out of this creek, which is Beaver Dam creek."

It's a moment Charlie Jackson will never forget as things played out last Sunday on Lake Sinclair.

Charlie was in the boat with his buddy Mike.

"Whatever we hit, you couldn't see it the boat didn't touch it, but the foot of the engine caught it," he recalled. "It caught it and immediately spun us 360 degrees, throws Mike out, and throws me over here."

Two fishermen who found themselves in trouble.

"At the junction of all the rivers, I just check to see for boats coming and going," he said.

"So I'm looking for him and I heard him when he came up about fifteen feet," Charlie said as he recalled the situation with his friend Mike.

The water sits at the fifties right now, which is freezing cold on human skin.

"I eased him back here til I could get him to the low part of the boat because I was assuming I was going to have to try and get him in the boat. Well, about that time, I'm right here with him and Jody comes up," Charlie said.

"I put my eyes forward and started heading on down the lake, and the weirdest thing, people cannot understand it, but something made me turn the boat around, and when I rounded the corner, I could tell it was a boat, and you put two and two together, and that's not good," Jody recalled.

Jody pulled Mike out of the ice cold water.

"It seemed like it took forever to get him out of the water because you wanted it to happen so fast," Jody said.

And now this pair that will forever have a special bond have a message for you.

"I was telling my friend Doug, 'You're going to get tired of me telling you to put your jacket on,' Charlie said with a grin.

"I see people running down the lake all the time without their life jacket on and taking it for granted," Jody explained. "I've got boys who are of age who are duck hunting in the morning fishing in the afternoons, and even when they're in the boat with me, I'll tell them before I turn the big key, and I'll say, 'Put your life jacket on,' and they'll say, 'We're just going up the river,' and I'll say, 'It doesn't matter. It doesn't matter.'"

Words from a good Samaritan that all these guys hope you'll never have to use.

"I just thank God for him and I will for the rest of my life," Charlie said regarding Jody.

