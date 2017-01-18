Gov. Deal commends Telfair DFCS worker

Governor Nathan Deal recently recognized a Telfair County Department of Family and Children services case manager for saving a child’s life during his State of the State Address.

Michelle Dorris has been working with DFCS as a case manager for almost 15 years. That means she’s out on the front lines every day working to protect kids.

“It’s hard to go out there day-to-day working and going into the environments we go in,” Dorris said. “We go in the environments just as much as law enforcement.”

Each day is something different, each case a new challenge they must adapt to. She says she feels like a chameleon.

“He changes colors when he goes in to that environment. We have to change those colors regardless to what it is and the situation,” Dorris said. “Whether it be drugs, or domestic violence, or it could be mental health issues.”

Not every case calls for them to remove a child from a home or family. Sometimes they just provide support to families. Like last year, she was working with a family and taking the child to the doctor when the family noticed the infant was choking. Dorris helped the girl start breathing again.

“Getting her back to taking a breath and crying when she did it, I was like I was calling her by her name and thanking God,” Dorris said.

She says that’s what it takes to get through each day, her faith it’s what guides her through the good, bad, and the ugly.

“He’s answered a lot of prayers to me let me know and to show me to reconfirm to me every day that this is where I’m supposed to be,” Dorris said.

In Deal's State of the State Address, he also proposed a potential 19% pay raise for DFCS workers.

