Gov. Deal declares Friday is Atlanta Falcons Day

WMAZ 5:26 PM. EST February 02, 2017

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal declared that Friday is "Atlanta Falcons Day" in Georgia.

He sent out a tweet Thursday encouraging Falcons fans to Rise Up and wear their favorite Falcons gear all day Friday.

 

