Gov. Deal declares Friday is Atlanta Falcons Day

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal declared that Friday is "Atlanta Falcons Day" in Georgia.

He sent out a tweet Thursday encouraging Falcons fans to Rise Up and wear their favorite Falcons gear all day Friday.

Ahead of #SuperBowl Sunday, I proclaimed Feb. 3 as "@AtlantaFalcons Friday.” Dress in your favorite Falcons gear tomorrow. #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/5G5kJ3z2jO — Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) February 2, 2017

