Gov. Deal expands state of emergency following deadly Ga. storms

ATLANTA, Ga -- Gov. Nathan Deal issued an expanded state of emergency Monday morning, bringing to 16 the total number of counties in south central and southwest Georgia impacted by the weekend's tornadoes and severe weather.

The declaration means state assistance is immediately available to help provide essential needs for the public where necessary to assist in cleanup efforts and help keep property damage to a minimum.

PHOTOS: Deadly tornadoes cause massive damage in Albany

The full resources of GEMA and other state agencies are being brought to bear to help residents in the affected areas.

The state of emergency now exists in Atkinson, Baker, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Crisp, Dougherty, Lowndes, Mitchell, Thomas, Turner, Wilcox and Worth. Mitchell and Dougherty counties, and runs through January 30.

VIDEO: Damage around Albany following deadly tornadoes



Deal says he plans on visiting the areas affected by the storms on Wednesday, January 25.

U.S. Senator Senator Johnny Isakson (R-Ga) said he's also been in contact with FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security.

“Dianne and I send our condolences to the families who have lost loved ones and the communities in Georgia that have been devastated by this weekend’s severe storms,” Isakson said in a statement. “Many of these same communities are still grappling with recovery from storms earlier this month, and our prayers are with them.”

Isakson is encouraging storm victims to visit GEMA's help page for information about help available in specific counties.

PHOTOS: Storms tear through SW Georgia

Storm damage around Albany, Ga. following deadly tornadoes that touched down in the area Sunday.

VIDEO: Storms collapse roof at Warner Robins Walmart

Michael King, WXIA-TV, Atlanta