Gov. Deal proclaims Jan. 5 is ‘UGA Football Friday'

On Thursday, Georgia Governor Nathan Deal proclaimed Friday, January 5, as ‘UGA Football Friday.’

The official proclamation says the historic season has been memorable and that the Rose Bowl was ‘perhaps the most exciting football game ever played.’

Deal is encouraging all 103,000 state employees and UGA fans across the state to dress accordingly in red and black attire.

The National Championship game will be played January 8 in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

