Government shutdown will affect Indian Mounds

We are taking a closer look at how the government shutdown could affect you, starting by looking at national parks and monuments like the Ocmulgee Indian Mounds.

We spoke to Jim David, the superintendent with the Ocmulgee National Monument, who says shutdowns have happened several times in the past.

He says in the event of a shutdown, he says national parks will remain as accessible as possible.

For example, he says roads and wildlife restrooms will remain open, but staffing will be cut back until the budget is resolved.

"Parks that require or things that require staff to be at them -- for example, this visitor's center requires staff to maintain that. If we do not have any funding, we cannot have any staff," David says.

David says they are waiting for a decision at midnight Saturday.

