Governor in Macon to tour Georgia's only Level I trauma center

WMAZ 5:34 PM. EST February 21, 2017

Governor Nathan Deal was in Macon on Tuesday to tour Georgia's only nationally-verified Level I Trauma Center.

The Medical Center Navicent Health received the certification from the American College of Surgeons in November 2016.  

The hospital has been designated a Level I trauma center for nearly 20 years, but is now the only one in the state.

About 3,000 patients are treated at the trauma center each year. 

 

 

