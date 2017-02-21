Governor in Macon to tour Georgia's only Level I trauma center

Governor Nathan Deal was in Macon on Tuesday to tour Georgia's only nationally-verified Level I Trauma Center.
The Medical Center Navicent Health received the certification from the American College of Surgeons in November 2016.
The hospital has been designated a Level I trauma center for nearly 20 years, but is now the only one in the state.
About 3,000 patients are treated at the trauma center each year.
