GPSTC holds mentoring session for inmates leaving prison

Thursday morning, the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth held a training session to teach volunteers how to mentor men and women who are leaving prison.

Over 100 people attended the "Healing Communities" training that allows organizations, churches, or business to become what they call "stations of hope."

These volunteers will mentor men and women who are leaving state prisons.

They'll coach them on entering back into the workforce and community.

Tony Lowden with the department of Community Supervision led this morning's training.

He says last year more than 1,700 volunteers made a difference in someone's life as they transitioned back into the "real world."

"It's one thing when they come home and they may not have a family, or a community that's accepting them, so that's why we are wrapping that holistic approach of having communities all around them across the state," Lowden said.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer for "Healing Communities," you can contact Tony Lowden at 478-845-8912.

