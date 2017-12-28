Music's biggest night of the year is just around the corner, the Grammy's!

And one homegrown singer-songwriter from Americus has been nominated for one of the highly coveted awards.

But before he sees gold, Brent Cobb wants to ring in the New Year with a show right here in Macon.

Nicole Butler spoke with the singer as he prepares to rock the Cox for his New Years Eve show!

Born and raised in Americus, Brent Cobb says music runs in his blood.

"I grew up around it my whole life. My dad was a musician and all of my uncles and you know we'd have back porch pickings and everybody would play and sing and have a good time," he says.

He sparked his passion for playing at a young age.

"Music is not only my passion it's also the only thing I'm good so it's all me it's all apart of what makes me who I am," Cobb says.

And as his album "Shine on Rainy Day" keeps climbing the charts, his songs take him back to the place he loves the most.

"I kind of wrote a love letter to my home town I think and this area of Georgia," Cobb says.

He says never in his wildest dreams did he think a Grammy nomination for Best Americana Album would come out of it!

"The nomination is like having my Masters degree in something so it feels like all these 12 years are sort of paying off a little bit," Cobb says.

And Cobb isn't going far for the New Year, he wants to ring it in by rocking out at the Cox Capitol Theatre with the community he says that feels like family.

"It's going to feel like the old soul of Macon we're all actual friends and it's going to be a rocking, fun funky show," he says.

With a year filled with dreams come true and touring the nation, Cobb says he's excited to end it back at home.

Cobb will be playing at the Cox Capitol Theatre on New Years Eve kicking off his show at 8:30 and he will be playing all the way til midnight!

